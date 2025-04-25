Chris Johnson Sends Message To Cam Ward After Titans Pick, 'We've Got Your Back'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cam Ward's only been a Titan for a few hours, but he's already being welcomed to the Volunteer State by one of the org.'s greatest players -- Chris Johnson!!

CJ2K sat down with TMZ Sports on Thursday to break down Tennessee's Ward pick ... and while he said he would have probably preferred to take Travis Hunter with the top selection in the NFL draft, he acknowledged getting a signal-caller was important for the team.

"We needed a quarterback," the ex-tailback said. "They want to change the organization."

Johnson thinks as long as Ward puts in the work ... he could have a lot of success in Tennessee -- perhaps even early on.

"Go in there, lead us the right way, and we've got your back," he said.

The 39-year-old also gave a shout out to the Tennessee fanbase ... saying he believes all of the Titans faithful will give Ward their full support as well.

"They just gon' ride with you," Johnson said. "You get in there, you do the right thing, they definitely gon' ride with you."

Johnson acknowledged there will likely be pressure on Ward ... but he's seen the Titans go through that before with Vince Young, and he gave Ward his best advice on how to deal with that.

"Him coming in and just, getting in there early, studying, and figuring out what they want him to do," Johnson said, "I think he'll be ok."