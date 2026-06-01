Dodgers Pitcher Tanner Scott's Family Targeted With Death Threats After Loss

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tanner Scott's family was targeted with death threats and wishes made toward their kids after a loss ... with his wife exposing the hateful comments on social media.

As the Dodgers held a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning, Scott took the mound against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday ... but gave up three earned runs, resulting in a 4-3 loss.

After the final, some baseball "fans" unloaded unhinged messages to Scott's wife, Maddie ... writing wild things like "gun shot your family tonight."

Maddie shared a screenshot of the hateful words ... saying, "When did it stop being a game?"

"I don't speak out often. Ever actually. I promise you, you don't know what it's like unless you're living it."

Unfortunately, there was more ... with Maddie posting several comments from a user wishing death on their young son, as well as their baby on the way.

"The unfortunate reality Incase [sic] you were curious," Maddie continued alongside graphic words from the user with detailed wishes for their demise.

Scott and Maddie welcomed their first son in 2023 ... and their addition to the family is expected to arrive this fall.

31-year-old Scott joined the Dodgers in 2025 on a four-year, $72 million deal.