Kenley Jansen Open To Dodgers Reunion, 'I'm Ready To Play'

Believe it or not, the rich could get even more rich this offseason ... Kenley Jansen just told TMZ Sports he'd be down for a reunion with the Dodgers!!

The free agent reliever -- who closed for L.A. for about a decade of his MLB career -- said to us out at LAX on Monday afternoon that despite the Dodgers' bullpen being awfully crowded these days, he'd certainly listen if they called.

"I'm ready to play, man," said Jansen, who revealed to us he still has a home in Los Angeles. "I'm ready to play wherever it is."

Jansen was with the Dodgers from 2010 to 2021 ... and he starred for the Boys in Blue, logging 350 saves.

He's since been with the Braves and the Red Sox, and even though he's turning 38 in September ... he hasn't lost much of his fastball.

Last season in Boston, he earned 27 saves with a 3.29 ERA ... and he's considered one of the more coveted relievers still left on the market.