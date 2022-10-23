Kenley Jansen Says He Had Blast With Braves, But Open To Dodgers Return
10/23/2022 12:25 AM PT
Kenley Jansen isn't ruling out the possibility of a reunion with the Dodgers despite having a great time in Atlanta this past season ... telling TMZ Sports if L.A. made him the right offer, he'd rejoin the storied franchise.
We spoke with Jansen out at LAX -- just a few weeks before he'll hit the open market in free agency -- and the star closer told us that although he still sees himself as a Brave at the moment, he will explore the best options for him and his family this offseason.
And, yes, that does mean a possibility of a re-signing with the Dodgers.
"Hey, we'll see," he said with a smile. "We'll see what's out there."
Jansen, who spent the first 12 years of his career with L.A., spoke highly of his first season as a Brave ... and it's easy to see why -- the team won 101 games, and he had an All-Star caliber year, logging 41 saves.
"I can tell you all great things about Atlanta," Jansen said. "Atlanta is awesome. The fans, the people, the organization. I had a great time there, and we had a great season."
But, Jansen told us he still lives in L.A. -- and it's clear the City of Angels still feels like home to him despite the past year in Georgia.
Free agency begins immediately after the World Series concludes in November. Fingers crossed, Dodgers fans!