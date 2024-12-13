NFL Wishes Taylor Swift Happy Birthday With Mushy Video

It's Taylor Swift's birthday ... and among the thousands sending her well wishes was none other than her boyfriend's employer, the NFL!!!

Travis Kelce's league cut a TikTok video on Thursday to celebrate Swift's 35th trip around the sun ... and it's adorable as hell.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check it out -- the 31-second clip features a bunch of highlights of Swift at Arrowhead Stadium ... as well as some mushy moments between her and her man on the "Eras" tour.

So far, the Swifties are eating up -- it's only been posted to the NFL's social media page for about five hours, but it's already got 1 MILLION views.

Most of the comments are praising the NFL for the reel -- with some writing it made them cry!!

Of course, the NFL has plenty of reason to give thanks to Taylor on her big day -- considering even Roger Goodell has admitted she's impacted the league's viewership in a very positive way.