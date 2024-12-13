Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift's Best Style in Honor of Her 35th Birthday

Taylor Swift I Never Go Out of Style, Even at 35 ... Relive Her Best Fashion Eras!!!

Taylor Swift Iconic Looks Through The Eras
Taylor Swift may be feeling 35 today, but she's proven over the years that she'll never go out of "Style."

So, in honor of the pop star's milestone birthday, we felt it only right to relive some of her best eras. Whether you're a fan of her country era or her bad-girl "Reputation" vibe, Taylor has always brought it for the red carpet and her various concerts.

Taylor Swift Performs During 'The Eras Tour'
In fact, this past year, Taylor has shaken things up a number of times for her record-breaking "Eras" tour ... often swapping out her costumes for jaw-dropping updated looks.

However, Taylor officially wrapped up her global tour last week, where she closed out her impressive run with 3 sold-out shows at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Together
So, fans will likely have to turn to Travis Kelce's NFL games for a peek at Taylor's style game moving forward. The singer has turned the entrance to Arrowhead Stadium into a runway of sorts, regularly wearing chic ensembles to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at his games.

Taylor Swift Making Music -- Behind The Scenes
With the holidays right around the corner and besties Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld recently getting engaged, it's no secret Swifties are hoping that Travis will get down on one knee soon.

For now, we'll just have to celebrate her big birthday. Happy 35th, Taylor!!!

