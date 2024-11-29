Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs Game Against the Raiders on Black Friday

Taylor Swift's skipping deal hunting for football on Black Friday ... hitting up the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders with Travis Kelce's fam.

The singer-songwriter arrived at Arrowhead Stadium just minutes ago ... with Travis' mom Donna walking alongside her down the tunnel and into the stadium.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce are in the house for #BlackFridayNFL 🤩 pic.twitter.com/wP9IURhoMi — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 29, 2024 @NFLonPrime

Taylor's in her comfy, cozy K.C.-fan era ... red quarter-zip top and black pants on -- bracing the elements out in Missouri. It's currently 35 degrees in KC -- so, certainly not shorts and t-shirt weather.

Donna matched her son's GF with a black shirt inlaid with red trim ... completing a cohesive black and red theme with T-Swift.

Of course, Taylor's a regular at Chiefs games when they're home games ... cheering along with the fans and her friends in a lavish stadium suite.

She's currently got a break in her "Eras" tour -- taking the weekend off after Thanksgiving -- though she's scheduled to perform her final shows next weekend in Vancouver.

Chiefs players will almost certainly be inspired by Taylor Swift's appearance, BTW ... 'cause she recently made homemade pop tarts after they won a game -- a great motivator to get the dub today.

🚨 | Taylor Swift baked several “Victory Pop Tarts” and sent them to Chiefs members to celebrate their win!! pic.twitter.com/ctUBYcCpLA — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 27, 2024 @TSUpdating

If you haven't seen it, check it out ... several of the players' significant others posted pics of the snack bag Taylor gave to Travis' teammates -- congratulating them on the win and signed personally by her.