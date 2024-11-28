Taylor Swift Gets Apology from Billboard for Showing Nude Wax Figure of Her

Taylor Swift got an apology from Billboard for they way it honored her ... sounds weird, right?

As we reported, T.S. was named second Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century by Billboard. Thing is ... Billboard included a video celebrating her career, and in that vid there's a shot of Taylor in the nude -- quick clarification ... it's not Taylor, it's a wax figure of her courtesy of her nemesis.

You may remember back in 2016, Kanye did a whole thing for his "Famous" video ... with celebrity wax figures in the nude, including Taylor. People were pissed off back then -- especially the celebs he featured -- so it seemed that video was destined for deep archives.

Nope. Billboard included a shot of Taylor in it's honor vid of Taylor, and now the music mag is apologizing ... "We are deeply sorry to Taylor Swift and all of our readers and viewers that in a video celebrating Swift’s achievements, we included a clip that falsely depicted her."

We're guessing Billboard may have gotten a call from Taylor's peeps, but the shot has now been 86'd from the vid.

Billboard has not yet revealed who's in the #1 spot, but given that Rihanna, Drake and Lady Gaga were named 3, 4 and 5 respectively, it's pretty clear Beyonce is gonna take the top spot.