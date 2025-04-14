Tony Rock Trashes Will Smith's 'Flopped' Album for Addressing Chris Rock Slap

Play video content TMZ.com

Will Smith released his first album in 20 years, "Based on a True Story," last month to mostly closed ears ... the album failed to hit any Billboard Charts ... a new career low!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Tony Rock at LAX on Monday and he's openly admitting he hasn't heard ANY of Will's new album but happily gave us his review of the "sh***y album," anyway.

To be fair, Tony admits his bias towards Will stems from the 2022 Oscar fiasco where his big bro Chris Rock was slapped onstage on live TV.

But Tony tells us he's only heard about Will's album because he addresses the slap ... and he feels Will doesn't have much material going if he's using "The Slap" as a selling point.

Ditto for any biopic Will plans to do about his life, even if it is "based" on the truth!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Tony says he's tried to let the issue go, but he's appalled The Fresh Prince would refresh the beef by attempting to sell off raps laced in doo-doo.

Attempt is the keyword here ... in addition to not hitting the Billboard, the album only sold 268 copies in the UK during the first week.

The album had a mega press run, which included Will getting his own street sign in Philadelphia, and also guest features from DJ Jazzy Jeff, Joyner Lucas, Russ and Big Sean.