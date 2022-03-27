Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock Over Jada Joke at the Oscars
Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock at the Oscars ... 'Keep My Wife's Name Out Your F****** Mouth!!!'
3/27/2022 7:50 PM PT
8:01 PM PT -- Will Smith seems to have some people in his corner ... including Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who were seen comforting him after the show went to break.
During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022 @ScottFeinberg
The two actors could be seen chatting to WS off to the side, and they eventually led him back to his table ... where he was embraced by someone else. Will is said to have been apparently wiping tears from his eyes.
It's unclear if he'll be allowed to stay for the rest of the show.
In a truly shocking moment, Will Smith just smacked Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars.
Chris was up on stage Sunday presenting for Best Documentary, but before he started naming the nominees ... he was firing off zingers to the crowd, and eventually landed on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chris made a comment about Jada's shaved head ... saying he couldn't wait to see 'G.I. Jane 2' -- which got some groans from the crowd, to which he just sorta shrugged off.
Chris didn't think he'd crossed a line, but Will clearly did ... because he stormed the stage and literally socked the dude in the face. A stunned Rock exclaimed, "Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s*** outta me."
The American broadcast on ABC muted, and even froze, but in other countries it continued ... and Will shouted "Keep my wife's name out your f****** mouth" twice to Chris.
Chris eventually gained his composure again and carried on with handing out the Oscar, but the room was left tense with a sense of unease.
Jada has been public with her alopecia diagnosis for a good while, documenting her struggle with hair loss.
As of now ... Will and Jada are still sitting in the crowd.
Originally Published -- 7:50 PM PT