Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty in Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Pooh Shiesty swears he's innocent in his federal kidnapping and robbery case involving Gucci Mane ... and he said as much in court.

The rapper was arraigned Friday in federal court in Dallas, Texas and pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him ... Pooh's lawyer, Kent Schaffer, tells TMZ.

Play video content Video: Pooh Shiesty Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane

As we reported ... federal prosecutors filed robbery and kidnapping charges against Pooh, his father, and 7 other defendants, claiming they robbed and kidnapped Gucci and others back in January inside a music studio in Dallas.

The feds claim Pooh went to the studio to get Gucci to terminate a recording contract between the two hip hop stars.

Pooh remains in custody awaiting trial after a judge rejected his bid to get out of jail on bond.