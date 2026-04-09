Pooh Shiesty in 'Good Spirits' in Jail Despite Judge Rejecting His Release Pending Trial

Pooh Shiesty ain't sweatin' being in a jail cell ... in fact, the rapper seems pretty upbeat about his situation -- at least according to his lawyer.

Pooh's powerhouse attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Pooh is in "good spirits" and looking forward to defending himself against kidnapping charges after a judge rejected his bid to get out of jail on bond pending his trial.

Last week, federal prosecutors filed a complaint against Pooh, his father, and 7 other defendants, accusing them of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane and others at gunpoint inside a music studio in Dallas on January 10. The complaint says Pooh went there to get Gucci to terminate the recording contract between the hip hop stars.

At Tuesday's bond hearing, the judge refused to release Pooh because the judge was convinced the community would be unsafe with him on the streets, citing all the evidence from prosecutors. The judge also noted Pooh's previous conviction in connection to a 2020 shooting, for which he served multiple years in prison.

But, none of that matters to Cohen, who crapped all over the FBI agent whose affidavit was submitted in support of the kidnapping complaint against Pooh.

Cohen says Brittany Garcia -- who said she has worked as a special agent with the FBI for around 3.5 years -- made mistakes while writing the complaint.

Cohen claims Garcia initially said Pooh and Gucci went inside the recording studio to talk about the contract, but later noted the rappers were inside the control room when Pooh and Gucci met to discuss the contract.

Cohen tells us ... "It's shameful this document was produced from a U.S. Attorney's Office in Texas and presumably reviewed by federal prosecutors with these mistakes."