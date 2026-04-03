Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane Caught on Surveillance

Pooh Shiesty and his crew have been federally charged with the robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane ... and the suspects were allegedly captured on surveillance.

Here's the deal ... the DOJ says Shiesty and his alleged co-conspirators "executed an armed takeover" ... during which they say Shiesty forced Gucci at gunpoint to sign a release letting Shiesty out of his recording contract.

Along with the indictment ... the feds included several snapshots of surveillance from the building Gucci's studio is in, which appear to show the group of suspects entering the building -- and one of them leaving to retrieve a duffel bag.

That bag is a pretty big deal ... 'cause that allegedly held the AK-47 the crew used to threaten Gucci to sign the release.

Federal officials also say Shiety and his crew stole Rolex watches, jewelry and cash from their alleged victims during the incident.

We broke the story ... Pooh Shiesty was arrested Wednesday by the FBI in Dallas. His family home in Memphis was raided, and his father was also arrested.

If convicted, Shiesty could be headed back to federal prison ... a place he left just 6 months ago.