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Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane Caught on Surveillance

Pooh Shiesty Suspected Armed Kidnapping Crew Caught on Video!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Pooh Shiesty surveillance Getty-USDC for the Northern District of Texas 2
Getty/USDC for the Northern District of Texas

Pooh Shiesty and his crew have been federally charged with the robbery and kidnapping of Gucci Mane ... and the suspects were allegedly captured on surveillance.

Here's the deal ... the DOJ says Shiesty and his alleged co-conspirators "executed an armed takeover" ... during which they say Shiesty forced Gucci at gunpoint to sign a release letting Shiesty out of his recording contract.

pooh shiesty Suspects Entering
USDC for the Northern District of Texas

Along with the indictment ... the feds included several snapshots of surveillance from the building Gucci's studio is in, which appear to show the group of suspects entering the building -- and one of them leaving to retrieve a duffel bag.

pooh shiesty Gipson Returning with Bag
USDC for the Northern District of Texas

That bag is a pretty big deal ... 'cause that allegedly held the AK-47 the crew used to threaten Gucci to sign the release.

pooh shiesty Leaving the Studio split
USDC for the Northern District of Texas

Federal officials also say Shiety and his crew stole Rolex watches, jewelry and cash from their alleged victims during the incident.

We broke the story ... Pooh Shiesty was arrested Wednesday by the FBI in Dallas. His family home in Memphis was raided, and his father was also arrested.

pooh shiesty studio 2
USDC for the Northern District of Texas

If convicted, Shiesty could be headed back to federal prison ... a place he left just 6 months ago.

Bradford Cohen, Pooh’s attorney, tells TMZ … "I read over the indictment and can see some inconsistencies that we will address at future hearings. I will save any further comments for after we get full discovery. I know my client is looking forward to holding the Government to their burden."

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