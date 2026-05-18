Clavicular's High-Powered Lawyer Didn’t Plan For Hot Judge

Streamer Clavicular and his team did not make moves to have his criminal case be heard before the hot judge, TMZ has learned.

According to sources close to Clav’s lawyer, Jeffrey A. Neiman from Neiman Mays Floch & Almeida, denied the high-powered lawyer worked behind the scenes to have a hot judge, specifically Judge Marcus Bach Armas of Miami-Dade County's Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court, be the one to sentence the influencer.

Play video content Video: Looksmaxxer Clavicular Gets Brutally Upstaged By Hunky Judge NBC

The clip of the sentencing went viral with many claiming the judge was "mogging" Clav, aka he was sexier.

When asked about speculation, the judge was hand-selected by Clav's attorney, the source said Jeffrey is good ... but not that good. Jeffrey has a long list of celebrity clients, including Erika Kirk, Logan Paul, and Kevin O'Leary.

As TMZ first reported, Clavicular reached a plea deal in the case last week. The criminal case revolved around the streamer shooting a dead alligator.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Opens Fire on Dead Alligator