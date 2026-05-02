Clavicular Says He's Sober After Overdose Scare, Turning Focus to Streaming

Play video content Video: Clavicular Claims Sobriety After Overdose Scare, Now Shifting Focus to Streaming TMZ.com

Clavicular is already back out enjoying the nightlife in Miami after his scary overdose that led to him being hospitalized.

TMZ caught up with the streamer Friday night as he was heading out of the CC Rooftop at the Moxy hotel and arriving at his second location, Bacara ... he tells us he's been sober ever since the incident.

As far as any update on his return to YouTube -- after his channel got recently banned from the platform -- the streamer tells us he's already been in contact with the appropriate people involved and says "it will be resolved soon."

Clav tells us all that's next for him is to keep "grinding" and focus on better streaming as a main priority ... not shying away from making content or taking it easy this weekend, as he says he'll be streaming every day.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Clavicular Right Before Suspected Overdose

As we previously reported ... Clav's stream abruptly cut off last month after viewers noticed something was off, sparking concern among fans in real time.