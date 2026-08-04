Read Oliver Tree’s 2024 Will With Instructions to His Family Regarding His Art

Oliver Tree instructed his family not to sell off his eclectic art collection and gave instructions on what to do with the pieces.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Oliver’s dad, Jesse Nickell III, asked the court to appoint him as the administrator of his late son's trust.

As you know ... Oliver and 5 others -- including the YouTuber Gaspi -- were killed in Brazil in June after two helicopters collided.

His dad said he is unsure how much the estate is worth as of yet. The paperwork said Oliver did not leave behind a spouse or any children.

Oliver nominated his dad to serve as admin, with his mom Christine as a backup option. Per the docs, Oliver planned to leave handwritten instructions for the administrator on how to distribute his assets, but it's unclear whether he got around to it. The assets include his bank accounts, all rights to his music, interest in his various companies, clothing and jewelry.

If there was no plan left behind, the admin is to retain all of Oliver’s art pieces and sell off all other items. The art pieces include his “iconic wardrobe, the world’s biggest scooter, the bull quad, all music props/installations, touring props and gear, video storyboards, concept art, fashion designs, runway looks, paintings, podcast props etc.”

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Oliver wants his art to be put into his own museum or in an existing museum.

Oliver asked for a non-profit to be created called Dr. Oliver Tree’s Extremely Epic Art Grant for Geniuses ... which has the mission to give grants to artists working in music, film, installation, and performance art projects. The initial board of directors will include Oliver’s parents, other family members, and friends.

The foundation was successfully launched a couple of weeks after he passed away.