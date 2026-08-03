Logan Paul Claims Oliver Tree's Publisher Sent Copyright Claim Days After Death

His Publisher Went From Mourning To Business In a Flash

Play video content Video: Logan Paul Calls Out Oliver Tree's Publisher Over Copyright Claim YouTube/Nick Live

Logan Paul claims Oliver Tree's music publisher came calling within 48 hours of his death ... with a copyright claim on a years-old podcast featuring some of his music.

Logan made the claim during a recent sit-down with influencer Nick Nayersina ... explaining Oliver personally gave him permission to play one of his songs during an appearance on "Impaulsive" about four years ago.

According to Logan, Oliver even arranged for the episode to be whitelisted by his publisher so the music wouldn't trigger a copyright claim. On the show, Logan said it was Oliver's record label, but we've learned he misspoke.

That protection apparently disappeared almost immediately after Oliver's death ... with Logan claiming the music publisher went back and retroactively flagged the episode within two days of Oliver's fatal helicopter crash.

Logan didn't hold back while calling out the timing ... asking, "How f***** is that?" and blasting whoever was behind the decision.

As TMZ previously reported ... Oliver and five others were killed June 14 when two helicopters collided in midair over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.