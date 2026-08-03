'Love & Hip Hop' Sidney Starr Arrested on Child Molestation, Sodomy Charges

Sidney Starr is facing some very serious allegations in Georgia, where the reality TV personality has been arrested on child sex charges.

According to booking records, Sidney was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with sexual battery against a child under 16, aggravated child molestation, and sodomy. She is accused of confessing to performing oral sex on a minor at an Embassy Suites in the city of Hapeville.

The records list the Hapeville Police Department as the arresting agency.

Sidney, a transgender model, is best known for stirring up drama on reality shows including "Love & Hip Hop: New York" and "Baddies."

She first gained widespread attention after falsely claiming she had a sexual relationship with rapper Chingy.

Sidney later admitted she fabricated the affair and apologized ... though Chingy has said the rumor did serious damage to his career.

The narratives surrounding the charges are unclear ... we're working on it.