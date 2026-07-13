‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Arrested at World Cup Game in Miami

"Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum Tommie Lee got a legal red card at a big World Cup match in Miami ... cops busted her for allegedly sneaking into the stadium to try and watch England play Norway.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrest report, obtained by TMZ, Tommie was busted without a ticket to Saturday's big match after she allegedly worked her way through a restricted area at Hard Rock Stadium.

The reality star was booked and jailed for a third-degree felony charge of interference with a sporting or entertainment event. She pleaded not guilty.

Tommie was one of six people arrested during the match, which England won 2-1, to advance to the semifinals. Among the sea of 65,000 people who attended, 19 were ejected.

As TMZ reported ... Tommie was previously arrested back in 2024 on a battery charge following an altercation at Miami Beach's LIV Nightclub.