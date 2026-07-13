Erling Haaland Says Emotional Goodbye To U.S. After Norway's World Cup Exit

The 2026 World Cup lost one of its biggest sensations.

Erling Haaland, the superstar striker who captivated the soccer world, said his goodbyes to the States early Monday morning after his Norway squad was defeated by England over the weekend in the quarterfinals, ending their World Cup ride.

"Goodbye [U.S. flag emoji] It’s been emotional," the 25-year-old posted on Instagram, alongside a selfie from what appears to be an airplane.

The match vs. England was marred by controversy -- two big calls went against Norway -- and it was a frustrating game for Haaland, whose teammates struggled to get him the ball.

L aside, Haaland didn't just show up to the W.C. -- he dominated -- scoring seven goals in just five games, cementing his status as one of the tourney's biggest breakout stars.

Play on the pitch aside, Haaland also dove headfirst into American culture ... soaking in all the different cities had to offer.

Norway played everywhere from Boston to NY/NJ to Dallas and Miami, and he had a blast.

While he was in Texas, Erling took Norway team staff to a hat shop, where he bought everyone cowboy hats (and some boots)!

Now, Haaland will head back to Manchester City ... but not before leaving a piece of his heart (and a whole bunch of highlights) stateside.