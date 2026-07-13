Viral Yellowstone Bison Attack Victim Identified, Severe Injuries Revealed

The viral Yellowstone National Park tourist who was tossed into the air by a massive bison has been identified ... and despite his injuries, he seems to be taking the wild encounter in stride.

Carl Isom-McDaniel was cracking jokes as he lay in severe pain after suffering multiple broken bones in Friday's harrowing encounter with the massive beast at the Bridge Bay Campground near Yellowstone Lake.

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A witness told The New York Times ... the 65-year-old was traveling with his grandson when the bison became enraged and went after Carl. Viral video shows Carl running around trees trying to get away ... before the bison catches up to him and tosses him into the air like a rag doll.

The National Park Service recommends staying at least 75 feet away from bison and elk ... and it looked like Carl and his grandson were at least that far away when they stopped to take photos of the bison.

Still, the wild animal attacked ... and it's likely he had testosterone pumping through his veins because it's the start of mating season.

People in the area, including the photographer who took the viral video, were able to distract the bison after the attack ... yelling and rushing towards it, which sent the animal running. An ambulance soon arrived and transported Carl to a local hospital.