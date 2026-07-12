Bison Flips Man Several Feet in the Air, on Video

A grandfather got an up-close look at nature he never wanted ... because a behemoth bison sent him flying in a wild new video.

The incident went down Friday night at Yellowstone National Park where Mike MacLeod -- a professional photographer -- was filming the erratic behavior of a bison rolling around in the dirt when a couple of people, an older man with a white beard and a younger guy, walked by and took a couple pictures.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj @Mollyploofkins

The National Park Service recommends being at least 75 feet away from bison and elk -- which it appears these two were. Plus, Mike says they weren't being disrespectful ... they were just snapping a quick pic or video like him.

That said, something about their appearance may have gotten this bison up in arms ... because the animal took off after them.

Check out the clip ... the bison hones in on the older man who is able to evade the beast for a few moments -- but is ultimately launched into the air when the bison uses its head and horns to upend him.

The video cuts off here ... but MacLeod says he and several others rushed in to try and scare the bison off while also calling 911.

The man who was flipped -- a grandfather who was accompanied by his grandson -- was reportedly seriously injured after the attack.