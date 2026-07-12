'Daredevil' Actress Wai Ching Ho Dead at 82

Wai Ching Ho -- a longtime actress best known for her role in several Marvel TV series -- has died ... according to several former costars.

Peter Shinkoda -- who appeared with Wai Ching in "Daredevil" -- shared a photo of the pair from the show ... writing in the caption that he "learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set." He added the two will see each other again one day.

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"The World’s Greatest" star Judy Lei also shared her distress at Wai Ching's passing ... sharing memories from the film they worked on together -- and noting Wai Ching never became frustrated with her lack of experience, jumping in with no inhibitions.

Wai Ching landed her first film role back in 1990 as a minor character in the Robin Williams flick "Cadillac Man." Over the next quarter century, she appeared in projects like "A Price Above Rubies," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," and "Premium Rush."

Marvel fans will recognize her as the villainous Madame Gao in a trio of Marvel TV shows -- "Daredevil," "Iron Fist," and "The Defenders."

Her turn in Marvel earned her bigger roles ... like her appearances in Jennifer Lopez's stripper-thriller "Hustlers," Pixar's "Turning Red," and a five-episode stretch on "Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens."

Her final project -- a short film titled "Here and Again" -- has not yet been released.

Wai Ching was 82.