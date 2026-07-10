'Police Academy' Star Peter Van Norden Dead at 75

Peter Van Norden -- a longtime actor who starred in several hit 1980s and 1990s comedies -- has died ... TMZ has confirmed.

The actor's wife, Wendy, tells TMZ ... Peter passed away peacefully in a Southern California hospice facility Thursday morning while dealing with several different health conditions. Wendy was with him when he passed.

Peter -- a New York City native -- got his start in Hollywood in the late 1970s ... grabbing a bit role in the controversial comedy "Squeeze Play."

Over the next decade, Pete appeared in popular projects like "Waitress!," "Cheers," "T.J. Hooker," "The Stand," and "Roadhouse 66," starring Willem Dafoe and Judge Reinhold.

Screwball comedy fans will likely recognize Peter as Officer Vinnie Schtulman from "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" and "The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear" as former White House Chief of Staff John Sununu.

On top of his film and TV credits, Peter was also a beloved stage actor ... grabbing roles on Broadway and in regional theatres across the country.

Peter's final credit came when he played Joe in a production of "Corktown '39" at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles last year. His performance in the dramatic piece about the IRA's involvement in World War 2 was well-received by local critics.

He is survived by Wendy and their son, Robert.

Peter was 75.