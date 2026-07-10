Indiana Man Who Cut Off Penis Doesn't Remember, Has Mental Health Issues

The Indiana man who cut off his penis before allegedly setting it ablaze doesn't remember the impromptu amputation ... TMZ has learned.

A family member of Christopher Peden tells TMZ ... he's suffered from mental health issues over the years and has been "in and out" of mental health facilities, and is back in one after making bail following his felony arson charge. The treatment was not part of his release.

The family member says he is currently "coming to terms with what happened, which has been the hard part because he doesn't remember doing it," adding that he was in a "psychotic-like episode" when he decided to cut off his penis and torch it.

Christopher's relative says all the attention is making things "difficult" for Christopher and is possibly making him suicidal. They're aware he's been on medication for depression in the past, but are not sure if he stopped taking it before the stunning episode.

The family member also tells TMZ the situation has been "hard on the whole family" ... they want to get Christopher the help he needs, but no one is trained on how to handle such things.

We told you all about the eyebrow-raising incident -- Christopher was arrested after he cut off his penis with a kitchen knife and started a garage fire.