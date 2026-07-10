Indiana Man Who Cut Off Penis Back On the Streets

You may want to keep your Johnson tucked away ... because Christopher Peden -- the Indiana man cops say sliced off his man part and lit it on fire in a garage -- is out on bail.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, Peden was charged with felony arson but then released on $10,000 bond with certain strict conditions ... including not leaving the state of Indiana without permission.

Court docs also say the evidence collected on the scene included the remains of a red plastic gasoline container and four BIC lighters. Investigators say they also recovered a knife. The penis, however, was not mentioned in the officer's affidavit as part of the collected evidence.

Cops say Peden told them he cut off his penis with a kitchen knife around 2 AM, poured gasoline on the severed appendage, and then lit it on fire.

Police and firefighters responded to the incident after receiving a call for a stabbing at the garage belonging to the property owners.