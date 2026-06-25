World's Smallest Penis Owner Wants Donations to Fund Enlargement Surgery

That's not a hand he's got out! The man who claims to have the smallest penis in the world is looking to extend his 15 minutes -- and his meat -- IF he can score financial aid from the public.

Michael Phillips ... the 38-year-old North Carolina man who claims to have a penny-sized pecker, tells TMZ he's seeking crowdsourced cash to get a penis-enlarging procedure done in the next couple months.

He says it'll cost a whopping $6K ... no word on if he's paying by the inch.

Michael, who's been medically diagnosed with a micropenis, claims he struggles to use the bathroom with his .38 inch penis and hopes the procedure can help a wee bit when urinating.

The procedure involves an injection of semi-permanent dermal filler into his peter. He hopes the injection will allow him to stop wearing pull-ups, which he is currently using.

In his GoFundMe post, Michael adds ... "I'm reaching out to anyone who understands how challenging this situation can be. Your support would mean the world to me and help me take a big step toward living with more dignity and independence."

As we reported ... Michael told us earlier this year he was considering entering the Guinness World Records for his Tiny Tim.