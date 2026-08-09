Ex-NBA Player Royce White Posts Wig Pic, Says He's in His 'Feminine Era'

Royce White says he's testing out his new look before next year's WNBA draft ... throwing on a wig and embracing his "feminine era."

The former NBA player who announced he's throwing his hat in the ring for the 2027 WNBA draft shared the pic on X ... rocking the hair piece and a serious expression.

In his caption, Royce wrote he's glad the wig showed up on Saturday ... so he could "test it on the court" Sunday as his "feminine era" truly begins.

He then added, "If y'all don't 'yassss queen' you're transphobic. I really don't understand all the hatred, I just want to play some hoops with my fellow ladies."

As you know ... Royce was the second former NBAer -- after Enes Kanter Freedom -- to declare himself for the '27 WNBA draft. The two men are citing a loophole in the league's guidelines which say only women can play in the league but doesn't define what a woman is.

Royce hopped on Fox News Sunday to further explain his decision ... telling the host he thinks the league's lack of a strict definition is emblematic of larger problems facing the United States.

He also mentions LeBron James could eventually decide to be transgender for basketball purposes after his retirement and join the NBA ... unclear if The King has any interest in becoming The Queen for WNBA purposes.