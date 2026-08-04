Sen. Ted Cruz Challenges TMZ DC on Transgender Athlete Debate

Do You Know the Difference Between A Boy and A Girl?

Play video content Video: Ted Cruz Spars With TMZ DC Over Trans Athlete Issue TMZ DC

Ted Cruz says Caitlin Clark is under no obligation to jump into the transgender athlete debate ... but he was more than happy to take his shot -- including one aimed at TMZ DC.

Charlie got the Senator from Texas on Capitol Hill Tuesday and asked whether Caitlin should take a stand after Megyn Kelly called the WNBA star a "coward" for not picking sides after her teammate said young girls in sports shouldn't have to compete against biological men.

Cruz first praised Caitlin as "a hell of a ball player" ... then said athletes shouldn't be required to weigh in on every hot-button topic.

As for his own view, Cruz didn't hold back ... arguing it's unfair for transgender women to compete against biological women -- and challenging Charlie by asking whether it would be fair to let LeBron James play in the WNBA ... then asking if he knew the difference between boys and girls.

The back-and-forth shifted to transgender kids ... with Charlie asking whether they should be allowed to play sports with their friends.

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark Fires Back At Question Over Sophie Cunningham’s Trans Athlete Controversy X/JackThompsonFOX

Cruz said they can socialize and be happy ... but accused left-wing adults of pushing their politics onto children and influencing them to transition.

Charlie countered that parents may simply be letting their kids live as their authentic selves ... and that's when Cruz fired off his parting shot.

"If you don't know what a boy is and you don't know what a girl is, there's a reason you work at TMZ," he said.