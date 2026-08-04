Georgina Rodriguez Promotes Body Positivity After Fat-Shaming Over Yacht Photos

Georgina Rodriguez is firing back at trolls criticizing her bikini body in recent yacht photos ... she says her curves don't determine her worth.

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée addressed the online chatter Tuesday in a lengthy Instagram post ... revealing some people have been calling her "fat" over pictures from the couple's Mallorca getaway.

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Georgina said the criticism worried her at first because she makes a living from her image ... but Cristiano quickly reminded her she's much more than her appearance.

According to Georgina, the soccer superstar told her ... "You don't live off your image. You live off who you are," before praising her as a mother, a good person and a successful woman with a "killer body."

Georgina also said being a mother has shaped her outlook ... especially because she wants her three daughters to grow up knowing their worth can never be determined by their appearance, or the opinions of strangers.

She added that the same body debate seems to flare up every summer ... but she's done chasing some mystery standard for how women are supposed to look.

Georgina explained she works out because it makes her happy and keeps her healthy -- not because she's fighting to lose weight -- adding, "I love my curves. I love the freedom of living in the body I choose."