Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooter 'Crumbled' Emotionally During Gun Battle, Bystander Says

The gun-wielding bystander who shot at the Idaho In-N-Out mass shooter says the killer "crumbled" emotionally and fled the scene after bullets started whizzing past him.

Jordan Salinas sat for an interview Monday with an ABC News reporter and gave a detailed account of Saturday's deadly shooting at the In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls. The suspect, Chad Williams, fatally shot three people and injured seven others before taking his own life.

Salinas said he peered around a traffic sign near the burger joint and zeroed in on Williams, who was pointing a rifle at passing vehicles.

He said Williams was totally calm as he trained his rifle on the cars, but once Salinas opened fire -- everything changed.

Play video content Video: Gun-Wielding Bystander Fired at Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooter Lane Koehn via Storyful

Salinas says as bullets flew towards Williams, all of his "bravado" went down the drain, and he "crumbled" on an emotional level before fleeing.

An off-duty police officer also fired shots at Williams during the gun battle.

Play video content Video: Idaho In-N-Out Mass Shooter Identified, Found Dead LiveNOW from Fox

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said Williams' body was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hicks also hailed Salinas and the off-duty officer as heroes, saying they drove the suspect from the scene and prevented further casualties.