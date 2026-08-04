Megyn Kelly, Dave Portnoy Fight Over Caitlin Clark's Trans Athlete Remarks

Shots fired between Megyn Kelly and Dave Portnoy ... they're locked in a social media scrap over Caitlin Clark's stance -- or lack thereof -- about transgender athletes in women's sports.

Here's the deal ... the WNBA superstar got feisty with a reporter who asked her thoughts on teammate Sophie Cunningham's controversial comments against "biological men" competing against young girls in sports. Basically, Caitlin gave a non-answer and, when pressed, told the reporter to kick rocks.

Megyn, the ultra-conservative media personality, blasted Caitlin as a "coward" for dodging the question ... and in rode Portnoy to defend CC ... saying, "Absolute moron/idiot to call Caitlin a coward for this answer. 1st of all, you don't even know how she feels on this issue and more importantly, she doesn't owe it to you or anybody else to be your political talking point."

You better believe Megyn was not going to let that slight go ... she fired back, telling Portnoy he wasn't informed and should "sit this one out."

Play video content Video: Caitlin Clark Fires Back At Question Over Sophie Cunningham’s Trans Athlete Controversy X/JackThompsonFOX