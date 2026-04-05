Megyn Kelly Rips Tiger Woods for Calling Donald Trump During DUI Arrest

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Megyn Kelly is teeing off on Tiger Woods for appearing to put in a call to President Donald Trump while the golfer was in the middle of being arrested for DUI last month.

The former Fox News host absolutely ripped Tiger during a recent episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," calling his actions "a douche move," and saying, "It’s very clear he called to try to get out of this somehow."

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Megyn did allow for the possibility that the president may have called Tiger to apologize for an apparent gaffe he made the night before.

Trump may have given up sensitive information when he broke the news that he didn't think Tiger would be playing in The Masters this year, and Tiger reportedly told cops on the scene that POTUS was apologetic for the comments.

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But Megyn didn't entertain that possibility for too long ... "I’m gonna go with Tiger called him and asked for some help because he knew this was going to be a PR disaster and potentially a legal one -- and both were correct.”

As we reported ... Tiger was busted for DUI March 27 after his Range Rover flipped over in Jupiter Island, Florida … following a collision with a truck hauling a trailer.