President Trump Says Tiger Woods 'Lives A Life of Pain,' Doing Well After DUI Arrest

... But Doing Well After DUI

The president has been briefed on Tiger Woods' DUI arrest -- Donald Trump says the golf superstar "lives a life of pain" these days ... but is doing well after being put in the slammer for DUI on Friday.

Nos. 45 and 47 claimed the 50-year-old was trending in the right direction when they talked after the rollover crash ... and opened up a bit on Woods' condition.

“I think he’s doing great, he’s doing good," Trump told the N.Y. Post. "He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg."

"He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He’s an amazing guy. He’s an amazing athlete. He does have pain."

POTUS then made it clear his ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump's new boyfriend does not have a drinking problem ... but the pain sounds like an everyday thing.

As we previously reported, Woods told deputies he has had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg ... and said he takes "a few" prescription medications.

Cops said two loose hydrocodone pills were found in Woods' pocket during the arrest ... and stated he was sweating like crazy, appeared "lethargic and slow" and showed "severe signs of impairment."

When he removed his sunglasses, the deputy observed Woods' eyes to be "bloodshot and glassy," and his pupils were "extremely dilated." They also noted Woods appeared "extremely alert" during the investigation.

While Woods agreed to field sobriety tests, he refused to provide a urine sample ... and was ultimately booked for DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

He DID blow into a breathalyzer ... and both samples came back 0.00.