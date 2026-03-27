Tiger Woods Arrested For DUI After Rollover Crash in Florida

Tiger Woods was arrested in Jupiter, FL, after speeding down a street, clipping a car, and rolling his Range Rover over ... according to law enforcement.

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The accident happened around 2 PM ET. A pickup truck was turning into a driveway on a two-lane street when the Range Rover roared down the street at a high speed, according to the Sheriff.

The driver of the pickup truck tried to turn into a driveway, but the Range Rover was going at such a high speed that the pickup truck could not fully enter the driveway, and Tiger clipped that vehicle, causing the Range Rover to flip over on the driver's side.

Tiger climbed out the passenger window of the car and the cops arrived shortly thereafter. Deputies quickly observed that Tiger appeared impaired and lethargic. They conducted an alcohol test and it registered 0.00%. The Sheriff said, during the news conference, he believes Woods was not under the influence of alcohol, but rather medication.

Tiger was placed under arrest and taken to the station, where he refused a urine test. He was booked on DUI and refusal to submit to the urinalysis.

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Tiger will have to spend a minimum of 8 hours in jail before he is bailed out.

The Sheriff did note Woods explained he had various surgeries -- and they took that into account in assessing him, but according to the Sheriff, he failed the various field sobriety tests.

We're told neither the Tiger nor the pickup driver was injured.

Law enforcement officials just announced the golf legend's arrest Friday in a news conference ... the first time we've heard from cops about the crash.

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