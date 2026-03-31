Tiger Woods Stumbled Through Sobriety Test Despite Clean Breathalyzer, Affidavit Says

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest athletes on the planet ... but cops say he was anything but coordinated and balanced during his DUI arrest -- with officials detailing his shaky field sobriety test.

According to the arrest affidavit, deputies say Woods showed multiple signs of impairment from the jump … sweating heavily, moving slowly, and even stumbling as he walked. At one point, authorities noted he appeared to be limping and needed instructions repeated during testing.

When law enforcement had him perform the standard eye test, they observed bloodshot, glassy eyes and dilated pupils -- along with a lack of smooth tracking, a key indicator investigators look for in DUI cases.

It didn’t get much better from there according to the affidavit.

During the finger-to-nose test, Woods apparently struggled to follow directions ... closing his eyes at the wrong time, missing cues, and needing reminders to complete the exercise correctly. Deputies also noted slight eyelid twitching.

Then came the coordination drills … and things really fell apart.

The affidavit states Woods had trouble counting, missed steps in the sequence, and failed to properly complete multiple parts of the test -- even starting early before instructions were finished. At one point, he counted incorrectly and didn’t follow the required hand movements, forcing the deputies to correct him mid-exercise.

Based on everything they observed, deputies concluded Woods’ “normal faculties were impaired and he was unable to safely operate the motor vehicle” … and placed him under arrest for DUI with property damage.

It is worth noting that Woods later blew a 0.000 on the breathalyzer … but cops say they suspected drugs, not alcohol.

Authorities claim they found hydrocodone pills in his pocket, and Woods ultimately refused to take a urine test that could have confirmed what was in his system.

As everyone knows, Tiger was speeding down a street in Jupiter, FL, Friday afternoon, when he clipped a car, causing his Range Rover to roll over on its side, according to police. Luckily, Tiger and the other driver were not injured.