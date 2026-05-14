Ryan Lochte Explains Why He Looks Unrecognizable to Shocked Fans

This Is How I Look Now

Play video content Video: Ryan Lochte Fires Back After Fans React to New Look

Ryan Lochte is clapping back at people commenting on his unrecognizable appearance ... saying they're comparing him to how he looked in the 2012 Olympics.

ICYMI, Ryan had posted a video earlier this week announcing that we was going to start coaching for Missouri State University and he looked ... quite different than we're used to seeing him.

Play video content Video: Ryan Lochte Announces New Coaching Gig at Missouri State University

You can see in the clip ... the Olympian's hair looks darker, his skin looks tanner, and he's sporting some stubble. That led one X user to confused the swimmer with FBI Director Kash Patel.

why does ryan lochte look like kash patel now pic.twitter.com/yZJmT3iLHX @JakeWally

The video made the rounds on the internet ... and now Ryan's responding to the chatter. His girlfriend, Molly Gillihan, shared a video on Instagram Thursday letting the star swimmer know people had a lot to say online about his appearance.

Watch the clip ... he says commenters are "clowns" for comparing how he looks now to how he looked during his Olympics days.