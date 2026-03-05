Ryan Lochte, New GF Release Texts Refuting Ex-Wife's Affair Claims

Ryan Lochte and his new girlfriend are clapping back at his ex-wife, Kayla Rae Reid, for claiming he cheated ... calling the matter fake news for clicks.

Reid -- a former Playboy Playmate -- vented on this week's "The Comeback Era with Caroline and Kayla" podcast ... stating Lochte and his current partner, Molly Gillihan, became a thing way before they separated.

Lochte is adamant that's not the case ... and his new lady had his back by posting text messages on Instagram to support their side of the story.

One online conversation Gillihan shared was dated February 2025, where Lochte says, "me and wife are separating, no bad blood between us, but rather tell you more on the phone then thru here :) here's my number."

Another message appears to show their first text, dated April, following Reid's divorce filing at a Florida courthouse on March 26, 2025.

"I’ll just leave this here :)," Gillihan said in the IG caption. "#liesforclickbait 💋 @ryanlochte."

Lochte also told PEOPLE, "I absolutely was not faithful to my ex-wife. And I have no excuse but to continue to say I have grown and learned so much from my past and I am working on myself and my character every single day."

"I love Molly and the family we have so much and it breaks my heart to see Molly dragged into this because never, not one time, did Molly and I have any sort of inappropriate relationship while I was with Kayla. I reached out to Molly after I was served divorce papers and living on my own."