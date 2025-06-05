Ryan Lochte, Wife Call Marriage 'Irretrievably Broken'

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid both described their marriage as "irretrievably broken," TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, when Reid filed for divorce from the Olympic great in late March, she stated the grounds for the split were "the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken." In his answer to Reid's petition -- which was filed in late April -- Lochte wrote the same.

Both agreed their date of marriage was Jan. 9, 2018 ... but the two differed on the actual date of their split. Reid called it March 7 ... while Lochte said it simply happened in April.

In her filing, Reid asked for alimony payments from Lochte -- though it's not clear how much exactly she's requesting ... especially considering that in 2019, Lochte told CNBC he had gone from making "well over $1 million" a year to merely five figures.

Both Reid and Lochte went public with their breakup on Wednesday. The two each released statements on their Instagram pages to announce the news.

Reid -- a former Playboy Playmate -- wrote the decision to move on from Ryan was "one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging" choices she's ever made. Lochte, meanwhile, called the divorce "the right step toward peace and well-being for us both."