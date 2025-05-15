Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Separate, Source Says His Drinking the Issue

Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan Separated, Arguing Over His Drinking

Published
brittany furlan tommy lee getty 1
Getty

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are separated, possibly heading for divorce, and his drinking is at the center of the split ... TMZ has learned.

Brittany and the Motley Crue drummer have been living separately for the past two weeks ... according to sources close to the couple. We're told Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober ... Tommy's been resistant.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Happier Times
Launch Gallery
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Happier Times Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Although the estranged couple is no longer living together, we're told they are still in communication.

tommy lee Brittany Furlan Lee instagram sub
Instagram / @tommylee

There have been some public signs of trouble in their relationship -- Tommy unfollowed his wife on Instagram, and on Thursday, he posted a video of himself in a studio saying he's working on a song called "Stupid Girl."

051525_tommy_lee_kal
SPEAKING THROUGH SONG

Our sources say it's unclear, at this point, if either of them intends to file for divorce.

Brittany Furlan's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Brittany Furlan Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Tommy and Brittany got married in 2019 ... after meeting in 2017, and announcing their engagement in 2018. They don't have any kids together.

Justin-Bieber-INLINE-PROMO-HULU

We reached out to a rep for Tommy -- no word back yet -- and when we contacted Brittany, she had no comment.

related articles