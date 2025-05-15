Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Separate, Source Says His Drinking the Issue

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan are separated, possibly heading for divorce, and his drinking is at the center of the split ... TMZ has learned.

Brittany and the Motley Crue drummer have been living separately for the past two weeks ... according to sources close to the couple. We're told Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober ... Tommy's been resistant.

Although the estranged couple is no longer living together, we're told they are still in communication.

There have been some public signs of trouble in their relationship -- Tommy unfollowed his wife on Instagram, and on Thursday, he posted a video of himself in a studio saying he's working on a song called "Stupid Girl."

Our sources say it's unclear, at this point, if either of them intends to file for divorce.

Tommy and Brittany got married in 2019 ... after meeting in 2017, and announcing their engagement in 2018. They don't have any kids together.