Tommy Lee Joins OnlyFans, Makes Announcement in Vegas

Tommy Lee is going where many others have gone before him to show a little skin -- namely, OnlyFans ... where TL suggests he'll post penis pics and then some.

The Mötley Crüe drummer was performing in Vegas Friday night -- the final stop on the band's tour -- and at one point, he made a little speech to the crowd ... saying he was kinda bummed his explicit photo was taken down by Instagram, so he found a solution.

The answer, it seems, is to head to OF -- where Tommy says you can post what you want without any fear. He then showed off the goods ... not his front side, but the back.

Indeed ... the words "Only" and "Fans" were plastered across his ass for the whole world to see.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tommy took to IG soon afterward to confirm he had in fact started an account, posting a similar shot of his butt and adding this caption as well ... "You heard it here tonight www.onlyfans.com/TommyLee 😜 cum join me over there for fun that Instagram won’t let us have here!" He also added some pics of his wife, Brittany Furlan -- maybe as a tease?