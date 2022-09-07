BKFC's Tai Emery Says Her OnlyFans Exploded By 6,150% After Flashing Boobs Inside Ring

Play video content TMZSports.com

Tai Emery proved she belongs as a pro fighter, but she likely won't have to do it for money, 'cause the new BKFC star tells TMZ Sports her OnlyFans page EXPLODED after she flashed her boobs from the ring!

And, we're not talking doubling or tripling subscribers ... Emery's OF page saw a 62-fold increase in fans paying to access her content -- or a 6,150% increase.

If you're doing the math ... T.E. charges $10 a month to access her content. Last week she was bringing in about $400 ... and it's money she's relied upon to survive. Now, Tai's going to be raking in around $25K a month ... or $300K per year.

Play video content BKFC

"Holy moly," Tai said, "My OnlyFans went maybe 40 to maybe [2,500], or something like that."

If you missed it, in her BKFC debut, Emery, a former LFL football player, knocked out opponent Rung-Arun Khunchai with an uppercut and hook combo that sent her crashing to the canvas. As the ref called an end to the fight, Tai jumped on the ropes, pulled down her sports bra, and flashed her breasts as the Bangkok crowd cheered, a bit stunned.

But, did the R-rated celebration get Tai in any hot water with BKFC honchos or athletic commission officials?

Nope!

"I have been completely enabled to continue to be myself, and so I shall."

We asked if fans should expect another show after her future fights ... and let's just say Emery's well on her way to being a big draw.

"For sure. I'm trying to get it to a point where maybe there's like gonna be a reflection of a sea of t**ties just looking back at me in like this army of salute, from men to women."