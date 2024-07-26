Alleged Russian Spy Arrested by Police After Drunken Olympics Rant

Getting drunk and bragging about causing chaos at the 2024 Paris Olympics is a pretty dumb move for an alleged Russian spy -- but French cops say that's exactly what happened before they arrested the guy!

Police in the French capital hauled away 40-year-old Kirill Gryaznov from his apartment after he popped up on the radar of European intel officers who were keeping a close eye on him for months, according to French outlet Le Monde.

Gryaznov had been kicked off a flight from Istanbul to Paris back in May, reportedly because he was totally wasted.

Cops say Gryaznov then made a pit stop at a local restaurant, where he phoned some of his buddies at the Federal Security Service ... a Russian spy agency for which he purportedly works.

He then made a terrible mistake, drunkenly and openly talking to his friends about the French having an Opening Ceremony "like no other” only a few months before the Olympic games in Paris, according to Le Monde.

Gryaznov also allegedly pulled out his ID proving he was an intelligence officer and even boasted to neighbors about his plan to wreak havoc at the Olympics.

Word of Gryaznov's plot got back to European security agencies, prompting Paris authorities to eventually raid his apartment. The cops reportedly found "diplomatic material" and evidence of a "large-scale project" to destabilize France during the Olympics.

Le Monde says Gryaznov was criminally charged with intelligence with a foreign power with a view to incite hostilities in France.