Christina Haack's Boyfriend Gropes Her From Behind in Her Tiny Bikini

Christina Haack's clearly moved on from her recent divorce from Joshua Hall ... 'cause she's gettin' felt up by her new man -- and, she doesn't care who's watching.

The reality television star was spotted hanging out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico earlier this week ... spending time with Network Connex CEO Christopher Larocca -- reportedly her boyfriend.

It definitely seems like they're more than friends, unless Larocca's her doctor -- 'cause he grabbed a couple firm handfuls of Christina's boobs, holding her close to him from behind.

Check out the pics ... Christina's leaning back into Christopher -- looking pleased with his hand movements, before she ultimately turns around and kisses him.

Larocca's hands still wander ... making their way down to Haack's backside -- while they lock lips and pound down drinks at the bar.

As you know ... Haack returned to single life last summer after separating from her husband Josh Hall, who filed for divorce in July.

In January, sources confirmed the romance to People ... making it clear Haack's moved on.

CH has previously been married three times ... beginning with "Flip or Flop" costar Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, then Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021 before she spent 2022-2024 married to Hall.

Based on her track record, it's no surprise Christina has already moved on ... though we'll have to wait and see if wedding bells accompany the pair.