Christina Haack and Josh Hall Split Property, She Agrees to Pay Him $100K

Christina Haack and Josh Hall's divorce is moving right along ... with the two temporarily resolving a few issues about their properties as their case proceeds through court -- and, it looks like Christina even agreed to pony up some money.

According to documents obtained by TMZ ... the two have agreed Christina will take full possession of their Newport Beach home and an apartment in Nashville, Tennessee ... at least while their divorce drags on.

Josh, on the other hand, will get to use their home in Franklin, TN ... available to him whenever he wants -- so long as it's not being rented out to anyone else.

Moneywise, Josh has agreed to pay back whatever remains of money he transferred to himself in early July. As we told you, Christina claims he moved $35K to his account after the two separated. A source close to Josh told us he needed the cash to pay bills for their rental properties.

Christina's agreed to pay Josh a $100K advance, which he can use for whatever he wants ... bills, attorney's fees or anything else he needs.

Worth noting ... these issues are not permanently settled, and the divorce isn't complete yet -- this just puts a temporary agreement in place to handle some of the more pressing issues.

We've told you all about this messy divorce which started back in July. The two have fired shots at one another in the aftermath -- with Christina implying Josh is holding out for a huge settlement from her.