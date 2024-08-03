Josh Hall Says He 'Did Not Ask' For Divorce, Won't Publicly Badmouth Anyone

Josh Hall's asking for privacy while navigating his divorce ... saying he won't badmouth anyone -- though he's making it clear he didn't wanna split from Christina Haack.

The reality television star took to Instagram Friday to address his divorce from CH ... telling his followers he's not the kinda dude to talk crap about his ex for thousands of his followers to see.

That said, Josh wants everyone to know he didn't ask for the divorce -- something sources close to him told us recently -- but, now they need to deal with it privately.

Worth noting ... Josh seems to take a small dig at Christina, saying he'd never publicly badmouth anyone just a day after she took him to task on IG.

Remember Christina reshared Josh's post of a "HOPE" sculpture ... which Hall used to roast her estranged husband -- claiming the only thing he's hoping for is a big settlement in their divorce.

As we told you ... Hall and Haack filed dueling divorce petitions last month -- and, there's already fighting over money kicking up with Haack demanding Hall return $35k she says he had wired to his bank account the day after they separated.