'SNL' Mocks Morgan Wallen's 'God's Country' Comment While Roasting Trump

"Saturday Night Live" didn't miss a beat during last night's cold open ... taking aim at both Donald Trump and Morgan Wallen following the latter's headline-making appearance on last week's show.

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as Trump and mocked his tariff plan -- which placed a 10% rate on the uninhabited Australian Heard Island and McDonald Islands.

"I want to go to there," Trump said as he held up artwork showing a happy-looking cheeseburger and chicken nuggets on a sunny beach. "Get me to God’s country, right?"

As you know, the joke referenced the Instagram Story the "Whiskey Glasses" hitmaker posted directly after he walked off the 'SNL' stage during the closing credits of last week's episode, on which he appeared as a musical guest.

Directly after his seemingly early exit, he posted a photo of his private jet with the caption, "Get me to God’s country." The post sent rumors swirling that he was upset about his appearance on 'SNL' or that he had problems with the cast.

Even longtime cast member Kenan Thompson was confused ... saying Monday he doesn't know "what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that."

However ... NBC sources confirmed to TMZ there is no bad blood with Morgan, even after an 'SNL' writer trolled the situation. We were told everyone had a great time ... and that Morgan exited the stage the same way he did during dress rehearsal.

The country crooner seemingly got a kick out of the fuss and is now selling "Get Me To God's Country" merch.

