Morgan Wallen Selling 'Get Me To God's Country' Merch After 'SNL' Exit

Morgan Wallen Get You Some God's Country Merch!!!

Morgan Wallen is looking to cash in on his viral explanation of his abrupt exit from "Saturday Night Live" ... selling merch with his new catchphrase.

The country music star has a bunch of new offerings on his official online store ... namely, shirts and hats with the phrase "Get Me To God's Country."

Morgan slapped the phrase on a white tee and a couple different trucker hats ... and he's hawking them all for $45 a pop. Hey, no one said God's country was cheap.

ABRUPT GOODBYE
Of course, Morgan caused a stir over the weekend when he beelined it for the exit during the outro on 'SNL' ... leaving the stage in a hurry while the rest of the cast hugged.

morgan wallen get me to god's county instagram SNL

Morgan then posted an Instagram story of a private jet with the caption, "Get Me To God's Country."

Despite the messy exit, our sources have told us NBC is not holding a grudge and want to have Morgan back on the show in the future.

josh pattern morgan wallen insta 1
Meanwhile, lots of folks are having fun with the 'God's country' quip ... including one 'SNL' writer and now Morgan himself.

