Morgan Wallen Pleads Guilty to 2 Misdemeanors Over Chair-Throwing Incident

Morgan Wallen has pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges in his chair-throwing case ... and, he will spend seven days in a DUI education center.

Worrick Robinson, Morgan's attorney, tells TMZ ... the singer-songwriter pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment Thursday.

He's been sentenced to seven days in jail which he will serve in the DUI center -- a program which provides "state of the art alternative sentencing for Tennessee DUI, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment offenders" according to the program website -- after which he will serve two years' probation. He must also pay a $350 fine and court fees.

Remember, Wallen was arrested back in April after cops say he threw a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar, Chief's, to the street below.

Play video content TMZ.com

It didn't hit anyone on the street, but Wallen was still arrested and booked on three felony counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Play video content 04/07/24

We obtained video of the moment the chair went off the roof catching its descent. Video of Wallen being handcuffed by authorities also made the rounds online.

Wallen came out shortly after the incident ... saying he needed to make amends with some people in his life before speaking publicly -- then adding he's not proud of his behavior and accepts responsibility for his actions.