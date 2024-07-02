Morgan Wallen Throws Phone Offstage After It Hits Him During Denver Concert

Play video content TikTok / @jkartzzz

Morgan Wallen is no longer tolerating fans throwing items at him on stage ... as the country singer pointedly disposed of one rogue phone during a recent concert.

Check it out ... Morgan is filmed singing his hit, "Cowgirls," when someone in the crowd at the Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado throws their phone at him. The phone hits Morgan right in the shoulder before falling to the ground.

Rather than ignore the unwanted item, Morgan picks up the phone and chucks it offstage ... looking seriously annoyed. However, Morgan recovers pretty quickly ... moving on to another part of the stage to finish the song.

This isn't the first time a fan has thrown something at Morgan ... as he previously had a thong tossed up at him mid-concert. Yet, he was a lot less annoyed by the undies ... which makes sense since they cause a lot less damage.

Play video content 6/18/23 Twitter / @rossbernaud

Bebe Rexha knows how dangerous a thrown phone can be. Remember, the pop star was left with a pretty nasty bruise last year ... after a fan clocked her right in the face with their cell during her NYC concert.

Still, Morgan himself is known for throwing things he shouldn't ... as he was arrested back in April for tossing a chair off the rooftop of a 6-story bar in Nashville.

Play video content 04/07/24 EarthCam

He later apologized for his actions, telling his followers on X he wasn't proud of his behavior and planned to take full responsibility for his actions.